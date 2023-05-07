Carioca club extended leadership over vice-leader Palmeiras last season; alviverde retreated 12% and totaled R$ 856 million

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo closed 2022 with net revenue of BRL 1.18 billion, the highest figure in Brazilian football for the 4th consecutive year and for the 8th time in the last 9 years. The data is from a report by SportsValue, released this week. read the full (8 MB).

The team from Rio was the only one to cross the billion barrier, as it had done the previous year. Palmeiras, which had been close to the red-black in 2021, dropped its turnover by 12%. It ended 2022 with BRL 856 million.

The fall of alviverde was also accompanied by the financial rise of the 2 major São Paulo rivals: Corinthians (+54%) and São Paulo (+38%), respectively 3rd and 4th on the list. The trio is much closer in numbers compared to previous seasons.

The 1st team outside the South-Southeast axis is Fortaleza, in 12th, with revenue of R$ 268 million. It is followed by rival Ceará, one position below.

The other 4 clubs outside the axis that play in the 1st division are in the top 20. The traditional Cariocas Botafogo and Vasco were left out of the ranking.

Read full list:

The 20 teams with the highest revenues totaled BRL 7.5 billion, equaling pre-pandemic figures for the first time. Of this amount, R$ 3 billion, or 40% of the total, came from broadcasting rights on TV and prizes won in competitions.

Here are the other categories that make up the revenues of football clubs:

transfer of athletes – BRL 1.4 billion (20%);

marketing – BRL 1.2 billion (16%);

member-supporter + club – BRL 840 million (12%)

box office – BRL 599 million (8%);

other – BRL 360 million (4%).

4 of the 5 questions are led by Flamengo with ease. São Paulo breaks the bubble in transfers. The club, known for making large sales of athletes, earned BRL 229 million in the sector in 2022.

The marketing aspect is, to a large extent, composed of sponsorship values. The red-black from Rio totaled R$ 238 million, R$ 150 million of which with sponsorships alone. Palmeiras registered R$143 million with sponsors, but only R$23 million from other explorations.