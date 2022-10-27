Flamenco vs. Paranaense: date, time and TV in the Copa Libertadores final

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
October 27, 2022, 10:34 AM
Athletico Paranaense, with its coach Luiz Felipe Scolari at the helmarrived in Guayaquil (Ecuador) this Wednesday full of enthusiasm at the possibility of winning his first Copa Libertadores and writing in the final on Saturday against flamingo a new feat in its recent history.
The Brazilian team settled in a hotel located in the business area of the city, which is in the north, near the Christian Benítez Betancourt stadium, the field chosen by Scolari’s team to train and prepare for this historic Paranaense match.
Like Flamengo, who traveled a few hours after beating Santos 3-2 in the Brazilian league, Athletico Paranaense headed to Guayaquil after losing 1-3 against Palmeiras, the current Copa Libertadores champion until the Saturday there is a new holder of the title.
Upon arrival at the hotel in Guayaquil, the ‘Furacao’ was received by a dozen followers, a small but loud group that is not daunted by the significant numerical superiority with which the fans have been noted so far in the Ecuadorian port city. of the ‘Mengao’.
In principle, the fans of ‘Fla’ will be the vast majority on Saturday at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, because what Paranaense has guaranteed is that the Arena da Baixada will have at least 40,000 people to follow the final through giant screens.
For Athletico Paranaense, this will be the second Copa Libertadores final in its history, after losing the title in 2005 against Sao Paulo, but the team in charge of ‘Felipao’ already has experience in these competitions after having been proclaimed champion of the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 and 2021.
Programming
Paranaense vs. flamingo
Saturday October 29
3 p.m.
TV: Star+
SPORTS AND EFE
