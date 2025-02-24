Flamenco juerga, permits to ‘air’ and thugs: the old Ibiz

He arrived, in 1968, the former Eivissa detention Center, the famous Hungarian art for Hungarian Elmyr de Hory. The facilities were not really a prison, but a simple deposit for detainees and criminals. The painter moved to Eivissa after an American collector realized that he had sold a false Picasso and quoted him in the American Union. There he was arrested by the police. When he reached the greatest of the Pitiüses, in 1961, the Hungarian continued for years with his works until, once he discovered a good part of his falsifications, he began to be investigated by the Court of Vague and Moisoners for lacking the necessary means for subsist and live with criminals.

At that time, De Hory had two manipulative partners who helped him distribute imitations throughout the world. That made his business prosper. But six years after the arrival of the counterfeit to the island, a daughter of the impressionist Henri Matisse, on the one hand, and a millionaire to whom the counterfeit had sold a painting, on the other, they denounced it. The scammer was arrested and ended up behind bars in Eivissa.

The population Eivissenca She was aware of the lax regime of the center, which allowed prisoners to go for a walk through Dalt Vila until the return order sounded: a shout ‘pelao’ by the guards from the entrance of the center. Apparently, the inmates were to ‘aerate’ a while was the idea of ​​the only guardian who monitored this prison substitute that the island had at that time.

“Elmyr used to chat with his friends from the detention center as if they were gathering in a bar, he below, in the patio -where was the orange -and they in the balcony of the upper floor,” describes an article by Ibiza Diario. Later, the painter was transferred to the Penitentiary Center of Mallorca, where he remained four months and was tried by the Provincial Court, which considered the option to extradite him to France.

For fear that this would happen, the falsifier, who perfectly reproduced paintings of the most important painters of that moment in Europe, ended up committed suicide after leaving prison in his house in Sant Josep with an overdose of barbiturates (1967).

The Dominicans arrive

Near the bastion of Santa Llucia, the building that housed the detainees did not always have that function. The Dominicans inhabited their walls since the middle of the 17th century after some works that had begun almost a century earlier (in 1592). Since then, the Convent of Santo Domingo served the monks, who spent the night in the cells arranged in the wing oriented towards the sea and also around the cloister. The religious studied grammar in another of the dependencies and fed on the refectory that today houses temporary exhibitions of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Eivissa (MACE), under the original frescoes preserved of the old cenobium.

The 19th-century confiscations and Convent arrived, after the monks inhabited two and a half centuries, passed in 1838 at the hands of the State during the famous confiscation of Mendizábal (1790-1853). His second life began as a detention center. A function that was compatible with that of the City Council until the opening of Can Botino (current headquarters of the Consistory), in 2006.









Dispersed origins criminals

But again backward, one day, one Miquelet Plans, a native of Sant Miquel, planted a tree at the detention center that made him deserve, popularly and with a certain sneer, the name of the Naranjo Hotel. The indulgence of the regime also had something to do. To that patio where the tree was, they gave the windows of a school, and through them, the children spent comics and cigarettes to the prisoners.

“The windows of the first teaching school that go to the courtyard of this establishment remain during the day and several open nights, which can easily cause some conflict the least thought day, and in order to avoid this disgust, I am from the opinion ; Except for their best resolution, a wire thread fabric that will not deprive the necessary clarity or ventilation will be put in these windows and will not be able to throw themselves through the boys object as has happened repeatedly, and prevent the leakage of prisoners. ”

These considerations of the wardrobe of the prison, signed and sent to the City of Vila on May 28, 1877, are published in the book El Arropiero. The deconstruction of a monster, by the writer and journalist Ibizan Cristina Amanda Tur (CAT). Apparently, a hundred years later, students continued to launch objects to the inmates.

The day to day of the Dalt Vila detention center consisted of a pure and hard coexistence of inmates with very different origins. “I was full of Quinquismany of them illiterate and locked by drug issues, ”says Amanda Tur. There were also many people of Gypsy Ethnicity, who spent the days playing the palms and flamenco spree.

Musical conditions

“Sometimes, musical competitions that always won were organized,” says the son of the American Jules Morton Abramovitz. His father entered the center in 1967 after he was accused of the murder of a French student in a house PAGES of Sant Jordi. Jules, a medical student of good family, was not accustomed to such people or realities. Later, after a year passed in prison, it was discovered that it was innocent.





The director of the Arxiu Històric d’Eivissa I Formentera, Fanny Tur, corroborates that, however, that the “discipline taught by the guards, in general, was a bit soft.” Tur also describes the appearance of the center: each arc of the old cloister became a cell for prisoners. This was since 1848 until 1984, when, with the Modernization Plan of Penitentiary Centers, the current Cas Mut prison was opened.

Then, the mayor of Vila-as the city of Eivissa is known-, Adolfo Villalonga Fajarnés (1983-1987), reformed and wanted to recover the original aspect of the former convent of Santo Domingo. It was the beginning of another era for a historic building of Dalt Vila, like many others that houses the whole, declared a World Heritage by UNESCO in 1999.

Villalonga served independently, although the bipartisanship of the time hindered her continuity, according to her son Enrique Villalonga in an interview with El Periódico de Ibiza. Among other feats, the mayor promoted the La Paz Park project, built the stairs that join is Soto with the City Council and also created the gardens of S’eixample.

In the images during the works of the former penitentiary center, the mayor appears posing in front of the arches, where the bars are still perceived, with all around half a collapsed half.

When the current prison opened its doors, it had capacity for a total of sixty preventive prisoners, which lived in 55 cells, mostly individual. However, the progressive increase in inmates led to divide the cells to house two inmates, raising the capacity to 110 seats, according to an article published in Diario de Ibiza.

But in the 90s, with the increase in population on the island, the prison began to suffer a rising saturation, especially in summer, explains the local newspaper. A pressure that was only relieved with the implementation of repatriations of foreigners in an irregular situation. The measure stabilized the occupation, which became 115 inmates.

Today, the lack of prison officials and the growing number of inmates continue to tense, especially in summer (as in the same 90), the capacity of the service. Above all, given the basis of housing on the island and the arrival of fat fish from international drug trafficking that sometimes arrive at the penitentiary center without workers having enough means to deal with them.