The unions, workers and groups are the object of investigation in ‘Sacred Machines’, an artistic project by Juan Carlos Lérida that is shown tonight, at 9:00 p.m., at the Párraga Center in Murcia – free admission with prior invitation reservation. Accompanied by the singer El Pirata, the flamenco dancer, choreographer and pedagogue verifies from different languages ​​how bodies and spaces are affected. ‘Máquinas sagradas’ premiered in a car workshop in Manresa (Barcelona) and is a ‘site specific’ piece that adapts and transforms according to the memory and nature of the space where it is located. In the words of the choreographer: «I was looking for the ordinary in flamenco bodies. Now I look for flamenco in everyday bodies and spaces».

This proposal is only part of ‘The Liturgy of the Hours’, a project based on the symbology generated by the number 12 and the conceptualization of the journey of Jesus Christ from the Holy Supper to the Resurrection. «There is a flamenco with the need to excavate within its own spaces and those of others, which is generated from recognizing, studying, questioning, reflecting and restructuring established guidelines. Useful and coherent references are born from these experiences that drive him towards a contemporary language, uncovering new theories, qualities and forms”, considers the creator.

The choreographer proposes with this work to go through flamenco from everyday life, and thus see his own spirituality and sacredness revealed. Along with ‘Sacred Machines’, ‘The Hour of the Ritual’, ‘The Mount of Olives’, ‘The Hours of Sacrifice’, ‘Twelve’ and ‘The Hours of Farewell’ are part of this research process.

with great creators



Born in Filda (Germany), and a resident of San Juan de Aznalfarache (Seville) since he was 3 years old, Juan Carlos Lérida received the 2007 Extraordinary Prize from the Institut del Teatre de Barcelona. Since 2002 he has taught Flamenco, Contemporary Dance and Composition at the Institut del Teatre and has co-directed shows by creators such as Joaquín Cortés and Belén Maya. He has created different solo pieces. Since 2006 he has directed his own company with which he premiered ‘El arte de la guerra’ at the Berlin Flamenco Festival, a work that has earned him recognition ever since as one of the current representatives of avant-garde flamenco.