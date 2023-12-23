The Cante is already done.” The sentence, very recurrent, could be a firm call to respect orthodoxy or a direct rejection of its opposite or possible innovations. But, paradoxically, the great edifice of flamenco singing would not be understood without the contributions of many creators who felt free to leave their melodies and personal inflections in the rich oral tradition, which would remain fixed forever and continue to be performed with their names. . All this, taking into account that the canon has remained practically unchanged for the rhythmic and harmonic structures of almost all flamenco styles.

With the same freedom as those legendary artists, new creators make their own reading of that canon and incorporate their own innovations. Among them, the way of presenting the song itself. The classic guitar accompaniment, a basic and majority binomial, has not disappeared and may never disappear, but it is also true that new formats have emerged: works without guitar, or with it, but, in many of those cases, treated differently or together with other instruments. Electronics, a sign of the times, is perhaps here to stay. Regarding inspiration, whether in poetry or music, there is a diversity that draws a very heterogeneous panorama: from new readings of oral tradition to a look at baroque music.

That is, for example, the source that inspires the new work of the Huelva singer Sebastián Cruz (Beas, Huelva, 1977), Saraband, published by the prestigious German label Winter & Winter. The encounters between early music and flamenco are not something new, it is worth remembering the works of the Sevillian violagambist Fahmi Alqhai together with the singer Arcángel (The comings and goings, 2014) and the singer Rocío Márquez (Dialogues of old and new sounds, 2018). Perrate also traveled to the Golden Age in his last recording, three hits (2022). What Cruz does, however, seems like something different: we are facing a singer transfixed by baroque music, with which he falls in love after listening to the original band from the film. Every morning in the world, which brings together works by French composers of that time. Handel and Bach would come after them to compose an entire experience that, without a doubt, has transformed his approach to classical flamenco styles, of which he was already a proven expert.

'Zarabanda', released by the German label Winter & Winter, is a meeting between early music and flamenco

Fidelity to those styles has not prevented him from coloring them now with a different modulation, a new reading populated by echoes and ancient reminiscences that are articulated through the plasticity of his voice and an instrumental escort that provides the appropriate atmospheres for the purpose. . Perhaps no one like Raúl Cantizano (guitars and hurdy gurdy) for musical direction. Along with him, a meeting of open and unprejudiced musicians, in high demand for avant-garde projects: the saxophonist Juan M. Jiménez (also Gastoreña bagpipe and Rocera flute), the percussionist Antonio Moreno and the double bassist Marco Serrato. The guitarists Rafael Riqueni and Alfredo Lagos, with specific contributions, leave their mark on the cuts in which they participate. Malagueñas, fandangos, soleares, seguiriyas,aña, serrana, tanguillos or taranta—with traditional lyrics, adapted by Cruz himself, the popular poetry of Lope de Vega and poems by Ramón Andrés and Edgar Allan Poe—travel in time to meet each other. with the sarabande, which is inspired by Handel's.

The recording Artery, by Rafael del Zambo (Jerez, 1990), only available on platforms, has very different roots. He is the new link that extends the dynasty of Los Zambo, the Fernández Soto from the Santiago de Jerez neighborhood, from which his uncle Luis emerged in one of the last examples of transition from traditional singing to a professionalism that we would call cult. . The family is broader, as can be seen in the genuine bulerías party that closes the recording, pure Jerez to the beat. In his solo presentation album, the young Rafael does not betray his heritage, but he takes it to his personal terrain with freshness and with the complicity of another illustrious saga, that of the Parrillas. Guided by Manuel's impeccable guitar, and with details from his brothers Juan (flute) and Bernardo (violin), the Zambo's metal, which combines joy with a sweet and melodious touch, is recognizable in all styles, mostly light, but especially in the seguiriya, where he looks naked.

Sevillian Juani Mora (Seville, 1999) also performs for seguiriya in his record debut, my street has no name (Karonte). In that intense first cut, the singer's deep and rancid rajo is surprising, a rajo that seems old despite the youth of its owner. The incontestable quality of that throat fills the entire recording and gives character to a repertoire with a predominance of light styles – Andalusian song, sevillanas, bulerías, rumba, flamenco bolero… -, which are presented well supported by the rich instrumental arrangements of Jesús Bola, musical producer, which include strings, brass and, also, some omnipresent vocal choirs. The other producer, Jesús de Fariña, signs most of the original lyrics, with exceptions, such as the Sevillian ones, by Mora himself, with which he pays tribute to his teachers.

It was agreed that, with 'No one sleeps', by Gregorio Moya, the best way to pay tribute to Enrique Morente was to “literally trace his work.” However, the singer proves not to be a simple copy of Morente

The recording starring singer Gregorio Moya (Argamasilla de Alba, Ciudad Real, 1984) can be described as unique. Nobody sleeps (The Music Drugstore). This is an anthology, perhaps a “greatest hits,” by Enrique Morente, from whose extensive discography 14 cuts have been selected, ranging from his recording Flamenco tribute to Miguel Hernández (1971) until the breaker Omega (1996), going through the essentials Tribute to Don Antonio Chacón and Taking off, both from 1977. The chosen songs make it easy to walk through the career of the artist from Granada, and not only because they are known to the fan, but also because of the interpretative fidelity that Moya shows by adapting his records. Could we talk about versions? Maybe, but the producer of the recording, musicologist Chemi López, says that they agreed that the best way to pay tribute to Enrique was to “literally trace his work.” However, the singer proves to be not a simple copy of Morente.

