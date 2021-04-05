The flamenco fashion designer, Carmen Acedo, in her workshop. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

Flamenco fashion, a sector formed by a network of family businesses that has a turnover of around 600 million a year, had managed to overcome the first waves of the pandemic thanks to the economic remnants of past seasons, but the suspension of the April Fair for the second year consecutive has arrived like a tsunami that threatens to destroy seasonal businesses linked almost exclusively to fairs and pilgrimages. Its specificity has complicated the perception of aid and not all entrepreneurs have had the capacity or the resources to reinvent themselves and readapt their collections. The future for its survival is that there is a Fair in 2022.

“The cancellation of the 2021 Fair has been disastrous for the sector,” says Pablo Retamosa, one of the founders of LunarOff, a platform that was established on October 28 to improve business and working conditions in the sector and that brings together some 300 companies linked to flamenco fashion. Retamosa recalls that the latest income dates back to the months of September and October 2019, because all the investment made for the season of 20, which is concentrated in the months of the previous summer, was lost with the total confinement decreed in March. “The parades ended in February, there was very little margin to develop sales and when the state of alarm came the clients canceled orders, many suits have been left hanging in the workshops,” he explains.

This is the case of Carmen Acedo, a designer whose dresses have worn Hollywood stars in international events, who last year was only able to deliver two and has several sheaths from her workshop. “In one season I usually make about 150 suits. We already had all the supplies of fabrics, bought the shawls and accessories and at the time of starting with the orders, everything fell suddenly ”, he explains. Acedo invested about 20,000 euros for his frustrated collection last year. To continue working, he had to apply for an ICO loan and put one of his two employees in ERTE. “I am eating the credit and if I continue it is because the place is mine and it is not rented,” he says.

Like many other colleagues, Acedo has closed his store, which he opened 20 years ago in Triana, but has kept his workshop open. “I have had to start making sheets, pajamas and household clothes to be able to keep this at half gas,” he explains. Other designers have been led to this forced and forced reconversion to be able to sell the fabrics they bought in the summer of 2019 for the collections that they could not thread last spring.

Some have put hope in ceremony and wedding wear, but cancellations imposed by successive waves of covid have also frustrated their expectations of getting ahead. “This alternative has not been enough to recover the investment in many cases”, acknowledges Pedro González, president of Qlamenco, one of the two associations that brings together flamenco fashion designers. González indicates that, although the turnover of an SME can reach an average of 40,000 to 60,000 euros per year, “the profit margin is very little.” “There are many personnel involved in a collection: pattern makers, dressmakers, fabric manufacturers, handicraft designers, florists, photographers and models for promotion…”, explains González.

Luisa Pérez Ríos has been able to meet all of them before ending her business, in the heart of Seville, last October. “My intention is to return in 2022 and in order not to stay on the road the only option was to close,” explains with a hint of sadness in her voice, this designer who opened her workshop 20 years ago. The experience of the economic crisis determined her to make a very tough decision: “I feel very helpless, because you know that the fault is not yours, but I was clear that I was not going to go through the same situation as in 2008.”

Little help

There are no official data on what the flamenco fashion business can move in terms of turnover or jobs because there is no specific heading that encompasses this sector, as there is for sacred art or fallero artisans. Having this epigraph as a tool to quantify companies, GDP or even to unify aid is one of LunarOff’s claims. Retamosa also warns about the underground economy that surrounds the sector. “There are many more millions of those calculated because that part is not controlled,” he says.

The specificity of the flamenco fashion activity has complicated access to aid or subsidies. Some are registered as artisans, such as the retail trade or the textile sector and not all of them conform to their singularities. “Many have come out for the self-employed, but we are a company and many of our clients are too, so we have not been able to welcome any of them. ”, Explains Ismael García, manager of Flamentex, a company specialized in fabrics for this sector, founded 60 years ago and which has lost 80% of its turnover in one year. “Of the 300 professionals that LunarOff brings together, only 10% have been able to benefit from aid, because the rest are in cessation of activity and cannot access many of them,” explains Retamosa.

Most of the entrepreneurs in the sector are not interested in subsidies, but rather seek to be freed from the payment of social security, rent, water or electricity and demand from the local and regional administrations a boost that will ensure their investment for 2022 “This year we also give it up for lost because without the Fair and pilgrimages there are no customers, but to carry out the collections of the next one we need help, because we have been two seasons with zero income,” says Francisco Molina, second generation of Molina Moda Flamenca, a company specialized in the sale of flamenco clothes over the Internet.

The Seville City Council has promoted between April 12 and 25 in collaboration with the sector associations a program of parades, a market of suits and accessories and exhibitions to try to reactivate the sector, in a kind of alternative project to the Fair to heal the losses due to the cancellation of the Spring Festivities, which account for 4.5% of the local GDP. The council has not made an estimate of income. In parallel, the organizers of the flamenco fashion show We Love Flamenco have organized Somos Abril, an initiative that seeks to get women dressed as flamenco to certain gastronomic events. “The idea is to maintain visibility, we are going to employ about 500 people,” explains Javier Villa, one of the promoters.

Another showcase to find income are international markets, increasingly interested in flamenco fashion. But the covid has also truncated the pace of Andalusian fashion exports. If in 2019 it grew by 22%, the pandemic caused a drop in sales of 10.3% in the first 10 months of 2020, according to Extenda data, the Andalusian Agency for Foreign Promotion. With an eye on the Japanese market, the priority destination for flamenco, Chinese and American fashion, Extenda has scheduled a series of fairs and seminars throughout 2021 to help promote the sector.

The change in pattern – from ruffles and fringes to masks and cushions – is helping many companies in the sector to avoid a 2020 and 2021 of economic fallow. All are sowing with the hope of harvesting in 2022. “A new cancellation will mean the death of flamenco fashion,” González warns.