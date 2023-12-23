Verstappen-Lambiase: the radio teams 'on fire'

The 2023 of Max Verstappen was not only characterized by the repeated successes of the three-time Dutch world champion, but also by numerous quite 'peppery' radio teams between the Red Bull driver and his track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. The two, during some qualifications or races, have often been the protagonists of some very heated radio teams (several times broadcast live with relative censorship), which at first would also suggest a less than serene relationship between the two.

No tense relationships

Instead, as reiterated on several occasions by Verstappen himself, there were no real arguments with the 43-year-old Italian-British, so much so that 'funny' some exchanges of words between the two. A version that coincides with that of Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, who had described the two as 'a married couple arguing over the remote control'. Verstappen himself returned to talk about this curious question to the microphones of Autosport, explaining why the Dutchman himself prefers some rather heated exchanges to calmer radio conversations.

The 'philosophy' of work

“That's how the relationship works – commented – I wouldn't want to have a monotonous engineer or that just says 'copy… check this'. All it takes is a little fire, but that's how I like to operate, and I think people love it. We are very direct and if we don't like something, we obviously communicate it. It's also a bit F1's fault if the radio messages receive so much attention, because they broadcast them all just to throw a bit of a fuss about it. They don't need to do that, if you know what I mean. So, I think they like this coming out too. Our relationship has never changed in this sense, and even after the race we are absolutely fine because, obviously, we are there to win it.”

No tensions

In conclusion, Verstappen also denied that some of his radio messages are due to tension. An option he had suggested Lewis Hamilton at the end of the United States GP, when the Englishman raced a good part of the race close to his rival, considering the latter nervous: “You know he means business when he puts the 'F' in front.” A hypothesis completely discarded by the reigning champion: “In Austin I wasn't happy with what was happening and I needed to concentrate fully on braking to be consistent – he concluded – but it is It's good that other riders think like that. Even if I'm under pressure I still don't make mistakes. So, that's fine.”