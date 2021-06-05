ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

A Ferrari 456 suddenly starts smoking on a motorway. The driver drives to the next rest area with presence of mind and gets out. Fortunately.

Kriessern (Switzerland) – If the car suddenly smokes, many drivers panic. “Something is wrong with the car!” It shoots through your head. In such a situation, it is advisable to pull over at the nearest possibility, get out of the vehicle and alert the fire brigade and the police. Nevertheless, the moment of shock is great – even for this Ferrari owner.

When he notices a loss of performance in his sports car (442 hp, 12 cylinders), the 66-year-old man with presence of mind heads for the nearest parking lot. As soon as he got out, he met smoke from the engine compartment.

Shortly afterwards, the fire brigade arrives at the scene and immediately begins the fire fighting work. However, a total loss cannot be averted even through their use. The Ferrari 456 (new price: almost 200,000 euros) can no longer be saved. There remains a property damage in the five-digit amount.