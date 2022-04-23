The explosion in the workshop of an automotive agency left this Friday afternoon a balance of three people injured in the mayor’s office Iztapalapareported CDMX Civil Protection.

Through its social networks, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) reported that the incident occurred in the workshop area of ​​the agency Ford from Causeway of the Beam Y Iztapalapa Hermitage Roadin the Mexicaltzingo neighborhood, in Iztapalapa.

Likewise, the agency pointed out that the flash was caused by a short circuit in a floor polisheras well as the accumulation of solvent vapors and particulate debris.

Meanwhile, the explosion caused some sheets of the false ceiling to fall, as well as the fall of a fluorescent lamp and flame marks on the floor tile in what appears to be the waiting room of the workshop.

While the three people who were injured as a result of the incident, without specifying whether they were local workers or clients, were treated at the scene by paramedics from the Rescue Squad and Medical Emergencies (ERUM) of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), as well as the Iztapalapa Civil Protection Unit.

Also in Cuajimalpa

On the other hand, a couple of hours before the Heroic Fire Department of Mexico City (HCB-CDMX) responded to the fire report inside a mechanical workshop in the Cuajimalpa mayor’s office.

Read more: The Light Train and the Tláhuac Emergent Line of the Metrobús will affect the service this Sunday

In this regard, the CDMX Firefighters highlighted that in the workshop located in the San Mateo Tlaltenango neighborhood, Cuajimalpaa vehicle was burned, whose fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes, after which they proceeded to ventilate the place, without any injuries being reported in this case.