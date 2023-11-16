Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Split

Shortly after takeoff, the right aircraft engine of an Airbus caught fire due to a bird strike. After the emergency landing, a passenger thanks the crew in a special way.

Salvador – A cell phone video shows sparks spraying from the turbine of an airplane. Just a few minutes after departure, the holiday plane’s engine caught fire. The reason for the turbulence is a bird that flew into the machinery.

The LATAM airline flight LA3361 was scheduled to take off on the evening of November 12th. He was supposed to take off from Brazil’s Luis Eduardo Magalhaes Airport to Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, a three-hour flight away. The flight had to turn back just a few minutes after departure. A The passengers on another flight also experienced a horror trip.

Engine fire forces holiday plane to make an emergency landing – a bird was to blame

Shortly after takeoff, the right turbine of the Airbus A321 was hit by a bird. The animal was sucked into the turbine, causing the engine to catch fire and sparks. The pilot turned around to head for the recently departed airport. After circling twice, the pilot made an emergency landing on runway ten. Shortly after the flight reached the ground, the turbine burst into flames, the New York Post reported.

Flame drama in holiday plane: Bird strike sets engine on fire – Airbus makes emergency landing © Florian Gaertner/Imago/Screenshot Twitter: @fl360aero

After landing, the passengers applauded the pilot, co-pilot and crew. One man showed his gratitude in a very special way. When the turmoil occurred, he promised himself that if he survived the incident, he would kneel to thank his rescuers. A video taken as he exited the plane shows the man kneeling out of the plane.

“We thought we were going to die”: Passenger reports engine fire and emergency landing

In an interview with the Brazilian news portal G1, passenger Marcelo de Oliveira said: “It was a moment of terror that we experienced. A big shock, but thank God everything went well. We panicked. We thought we were going to die.”

Nobody on board was injured. In a statement to the New York Post, the airline promises to take all precautions to ensure a safe trip. The passengers were evacuated and taken to their destination by other flights. While the incident came as a shock to everyone involved, it shows the importance of a well-trained crew and strict safety precautions.

The world’s longest flight from Singapore to New York View photo series

There was only one in October Similar case in Frankfurt, where a bird also got into the engine. There was no fire, but due to unusual noises the flight returned to the departure point after 20 minutes.