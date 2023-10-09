Apparently, in Brazil there is no “mufa” nor do they believe in external factors that can influence the result of a match: Gabigol already demonstrated this in the final between Flamengo and River, in 2019, who touched the trophy before the match, which which is considered bad luck, and then the result turned around and became champion of the Libertadores, and now the Fluminense fans seem to be going the same way.
In the run-up to next November 4, where the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and Fluminense will be played at the Maracaná stadium, flags with the legend of “Campeão Libertadores 2023″, and scarves that say “Time of gerreiros. “Pela eternal glory” (team of warriors, for eternal glory), which the Flu torcedores will be able to display in the decisive match and which could already be observed in the preview of the match against Botafogo this Sunday, for the Brasileirao tournament.
Although Boca arrives as a favorite due to its history in this competition, since it will have the great opportunity to win its seventh trophy and the Brazilian team does not have any, Brazilian fans trust in the current status of the team led in football by Marcelo and Germán Cano, for That is why they are already displaying the scarves and showing the flags.
“Xeneize” qualified after eliminating Palmeiras on penalties in São Paulo, while Flu beat Inter in Porto Alegre. What will happen in the Maracaná grand final? What will happen to all the merchandising prepared? Everything will be known in less than a month.
