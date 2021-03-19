Flagging Two new flagging days on the calendar: Finnish nature and Miina Sillanpää will be celebrated from 2023 onwards

Both flagging days have already been recommended flagging days.

To the Finn Two new flagging days will be added to the calendar in 2023, when Finnish Nature Day and Miina Sillanpää and the day of civic engagement will receive official flagging status, the Interior Ministry informs. Both days are already so-called recommended flagging days.

After the reform, the Finnish calendar will have seven official annual flagging days and fifteen established flagging days.

“Finnish society is an integral part of the valuable work and civic engagement of non-governmental organizations. Finnish nature is also an important part of our daily lives and we have always valued it greatly. As the Minister responsible for flagging, I am pleased to announce that the flagging days celebrating these issues will be consolidated in the 2023 calendars, as they have found their place in the hearts and flagging practices of Finns, Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo says in a press release from the Interior Ministry.

Finland Nature Day has been celebrated on the last Saturday in August since 2013. The day was marked on the calendar in 2020, but at that time without a flag image, because the day’s flagging was not yet established.

The Ministry of the Interior recommended general flagging for Finnish Nature Day for the first time in the 2017 anniversary of independence.

Mine The end of the bridge and civic engagement, in turn, will be flagged on October 1st. The purpose of the day is to remember Sillanpää’s life’s work and to highlight the importance of civic influence in society.

Because Sillanpää’s birthday is 4.6. is the flag day of the Defense Forces, October 1 was chosen as the flag day. At that time, the Seimas and the Electoral Act entered into force in the Grand Duchy of Finland in 1906.

Miina Sillanpää Day is also celebrated in Finland on Organization Day. The day will be marked on the calendars as the flagging day in 2023.