A flag of the times of Nazi Germany appeared on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass. Daniil Bezsonov, the head of the press service of the People’s Militia Directorate of the self-proclaimed DPR, announced this in his Telegram.

He posted a video showing a banner with a swastika. “Ukrainian soldiers hate their national flag, but they respect the Third Reich very much, so they hung the Wehrmacht flag over their positions in the suburbs of Donetsk,” he commented on the staff.

Bezsonov said that on April 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in the same positions. “Probably he doesn’t like the Ukrainian flag either,” the DPR said.

Zelenskiy visited the front line of the defense, where, according to Kiev, the largest number of violations of the comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire was recorded. The President spoke with the military, who told him about the situation on the line of contact. Zelensky thanked them for their service, presented state awards and gifts, and also dined in the soldiers’ canteen.

The trip of the Ukrainian leader to Donbass took place against the background of yet another aggravation on the line of contact. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of violating the ceasefire. Ukraine also accuses Russia of pulling troops to the border. Moscow announces Kiev’s provocative actions.