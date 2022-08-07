Response from the Israel Information and Documentation Center (CIDI):

“This is not just any flag, this is the Nazi flag. It should be clear what it stands for,” says Aron Vrieler of Cidi. It is unclear who hung the flag. There seems to be a link with the farmers’ protests along the highways. “Are they farmers with extremist views? Or are they neo-Nazis who would like to take advantage of the current farmers’ protests? I hope that the authorities will really give priority to tracing the perpetrators,” said Vrieler.

“Unfortunately, it is a well-known fact that social unrest fuels anti-Semitism. And that comes with danger. For all of us and the Jewish community in particular,” said Vrieler.

It is ‘extra painful’ that this flag was flying today, he says. Today is Tisha Beav, the traditional Jewish day of mourning. “It commemorates all the disasters in Jewish history.”