A flag with a swastika was hung along the A1 near Stroe in the night from Saturday to Sunday. The police confirmed that to NRC. Tires were also on fire on the viaduct to which the Nazi flag was attached. The fire spread to the dry berm, but has since been extinguished by the fire brigade. It is not yet known who is behind the actions. The police have not yet arrested anyone and are “possibly” further investigating the criminal offense.

In other places along the roads in Gelderland, hay was also set on fire last night, reports The Gelderlander. Eight hay rolls went up in flames along the A15 near Ochten, also in Gelderland. A little further on the same highway, at the Dodewaard exit, a few hay bales were also set on fire, according to the regional newspaper. It is not clear whether the actions are part of the farmers’ protests, which have taken a grim turn in recent times.