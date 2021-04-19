Chapter 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived on Disney +. For this installment, an important cameo was announced, which fell on Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actress who plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Also, we saw what happened to Jhon Walker after being dismissed from the post of Captain America and how, after taking the super soldier serum, he decides to forge his own shield.

With the fans counting down the days to the great end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, more than one was surprised to see the symbol of the Flag Smasher on the Disney Plus Twitter account. With a photo, the group sent the following message: “A world. A town. This account is ours for today ”.

Flagh-Smasher reached Disney’s social networks. Photo: Twitter / Disney Plus

This action reminds us of what happened in chapter five of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Here we saw how the group led by Karli hires a mercenary to kill Falcon, who now carries the shield of Captain America.

Who are the Flag Smasher?

Led by Karli Morgenthau, A young anarchist played by Erin Kellyman, the Disney + series features a group that seeks to turn the world upside down, with the idea that there are no borders or separation of countries. But their methods are not the best, since they use the strength of a super soldier, with which they seek to achieve their mission.

In the comics, the original version of Karli fought Captain America when, in realizing his anti-nationalism ideas, he took hostage attendees of a conference Steve Rogers was going to present. Karl is defeated and taken to the United States.