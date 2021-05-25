After diplomatic tensions between the host and Belarus during the ice hockey World Cup in Latvia, the countries are now evicting each other’s diplomats.

Minsk – A flag exchange on the sidelines of the Ice Hockey World Cup in Latvia continues to cause a stir. In protest against the flag of the Belarusian opposition being raised at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Belarus expelled the Latvian ambassador and all other embassy staff on Monday. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said, according to the state news agency Beltathat the Latvian ambassador must leave Belarus within 24 hours. All other diplomats and embassy staff would have to leave the country within 48 hours.

Latvia responded immediately by expelling the Belarusian chargé d’affaires and all other embassy staff. The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Chargé d’Affaires had been called in to “inform him of the identical actions and the expulsion of Belarusian diplomats until relations normalize”.

Scandal at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia: The Belarus flag has been replaced by the flag of the opposition

Latvia’s President Egils Levits on Tuesday defended the exchange of the official flag of Belarus, which was replaced on Monday by the white, red and white variant of the Belarusian opposition. In the Latvian capital, the flags of all World Cup participants are currently waving in several public places. Riga’s Mayor Martins Stakis declined to reverse the exchange. “We have to choose one side – a people who seek freedom or a dictator,” he tweeted.

Stakis and the Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics took part in the exchange of the Belarusian flag. Stakis had declared in the short message service Twitter: “With the flags of the Hockey World Cup, we will raise the flag of the free Belarus!” The flag was entrusted to him by political refugees from Belarus. “There is no place in Riga for a flag symbolizing a regime that practices state terrorism,” said the mayor.

Belarus is currently under enormous international pressure because it forced a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested a Belarusian opposition member on board. (AFP / dpa / fmü)