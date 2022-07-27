The reverse flag issue is still very much on the minds of many Dutch municipalities. South Holland is going to remove flags. The mayor of the municipality of Oldebroek was told that she should ‘hang herself to a lamppost with a flag’. There, a flag remover hired by the municipality had to jump for his life after someone stole his car keys.
#Flag #remover #Oldebroek #intimidated #jump #safety
Donald Trump reappears: repeats electoral lies and suggests his return in 2024
First modification: 07/27/2022 - 22:06 Former US President Donald Trump reappeared in Washington on Tuesday, July 26, for the first...
Leave a Reply