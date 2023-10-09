Senator Davi Alcolumbre, who is Jewish, said that paying tribute to the victims of the attacks was his request to Rodrigo Pacheco

The flag of Israel was projected on the night since Sunday (October 8, 2023) on the Senate dome, in National Congress building, in Brasilia. The tribute is held 1 day after the attacks by the extremist group Hamas on the country.

On his Instagram profile, the senator David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) wrote that the special lighting was his request to the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Alcolumbre, who is Jewish, stated that the projection is a “a sign of solidarity for the terrorist attack” and in honor of “all the dead, injured It is missing.”

Learn more about the war in Israel:

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 – the group claimed responsibility for the action;

around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip; extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnappings of soldiers and civilians;

Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas and spoke of destroying the group;

the conflict has already left 1,113 dead (700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians) and hundreds injured;

An NGO report indicates that at least 250 bodies were found in the place where a rave was held;

world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities did the same;

Iran and Hezbollah celebrated Hamas’ action;

Lula called the Hamas attacks “terrorism”but relativized the episode;

1 Brazilian was injured and 2 are missing in Israel, says Itamaraty;

there will be an operation by the Lula government to repatriate Brazilians in areas affected by the attacks;

The Israeli embassy in Brazil called Hamas “branch” of the Iranian regime;

Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco also spoke and appealed for peace;

Bolsonaro repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;

