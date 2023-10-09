The flag of Israel was projected on the Senate dome, on Sunday night (8), in honor of the Middle Eastern country that was attacked by the extremist group Hamas in the early hours of Saturday (7).

The projection was requested by senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) from the president of the house, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

“On Sunday night (8), the dome of the Federal Senate is illuminated with the projection of the Israeli flag as a sign of solidarity for the terrorist attack suffered and also in honor of all those killed, injured and missing as a result of this cruel attack”, said Alcolumbre on social media.

Rodrigo Pacheco stated that “it is urgent that the international community promote efforts in favor of peace between Israelis and Palestinians, in order to avoid the escalation of violence in the Middle East. We cannot turn a blind eye to the violation of fundamental principles.”

“And nothing justifies the use of violence. On behalf of the National Congress, I express my condolences to the families of the victims, and reaffirm my desire for an end to the conflict and the search for a fair, peaceful and lasting solution for the region”, he added.

In an unprecedented escalation, the Hamas group launched an attack against Israel last Saturday (7), with around two thousand rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel conducted bombings on targets in the territory, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring war.

The conflict has already resulted in around 1,200 Israeli and Palestinian deaths, as well as hundreds of injuries. An NGO reported the discovery of at least 250 bodies at a location where a rave was being held.

World leaders, including Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, condemned the attacks, as did Jewish entities. Iran and Hezbollah celebrated Hamas’ action.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called the attacks “terrorism”, but also made reservations. The Brazilian government reported that a Brazilian was injured and two were missing in Israel, announcing an operation to repatriate Brazilians in areas affected by the attacks.

The Israeli Embassy in Brazil classified Hamas as a “branch” of the Iranian regime.