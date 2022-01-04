The American dream shattered, this is how ‘Flag Day’ is presented, the latest from Sean Penn as an actor and director, but such a succulent premise evolves towards the opposite, with a certain illogic, due to a certain clumsiness in the narrative, a despite being based on a true story. The memoirs of journalist Jennifer Vogel are the starting point of a schematic drama that desperately seeks to transcend by inserting sequences that emulate the simplicity of a typical music video clip, without blushing, as if the objective were to shoot Terrence Malick’s lyricism without understanding the rules of the visual and poetic game. Penn seems to be determined to charge his career behind the camera, leaving behind an interesting filmography that peaked, apparently, with the emotional and referential ‘Into the Wild’ (terrible ‘I’ll say your name’). Here he plays an absent father, a storyteller who lives off the story, or at least tries, flirting with crime on a small scale. It infects the desire for adventure, it gives the image of a livelihood, but scratching the surface a loser appears with pretense. The most interesting of the set is his acting work, along with his daughter Dylan and his son Hopper, fruit of the marriage with the actress Robin Wright. The representation of the passage of time and the characterization of the characters over the years – a separate wig – is the highlight of a film presented in the Official Selection of Cannes that has a careful soundtrack that includes an unreleased song by Eddie Vedder, the frontman of Pearl Jam, composed for the occasion.

‘The day of the flag’ describes an unstructured family, hurt by drugs and lies. Putting earth in the middle seems to be the only way out of the influence of a man incapable of finding himself who confirms with his irrational acts the feeling that people do not change if they do not want to. Later in the plot, with the weight in the role of the abandoned daughter who looks for her place -Dylan Penn tries to the maximum-, the film gives a little credible steering wheel, although Jennifer Vogel herself has participated advising the project. The lost girl goes from wandering the streets to dazzling in college, as if meritocracy really matters – perhaps in America. The way in which this ascent is recounted is choking, the plot hits an unexpected acceleration that underlines the problems of a proposal as delivered as it is disjointed that manages to cloak even the most unprejudiced viewer. It is probably a gift that Penn has wanted to offer to his offspring, falling incomprehensibly into common places.