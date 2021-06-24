A flag ceremony in Soesterberg officially marked the end of nearly twenty years of Dutch military deployment in Afghanistan on Thursday. At the National Military Museum, two mission flags transferred, one fluttered between 2006 and 2010 in Kamp Holland in Uruzgan and the other from 2015 in Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif. In the various Dutch NATO missions in the country, a total of 25 Dutch soldiers were killed and about 140 Dutch soldiers were injured.

The outgoing ministers Ank Bijleveld (CDA, Defence) and Sigrid Kaag (D66, Foreign Affairs) and the Commander of the Armed Forces, General Onno Eichelsheim were present at the ceremony. The ambassador of Afghanistan was also at the ceremony.

Minister Bijleveld asked for a minute of silence for the fallen Dutch soldiers, the Afghan civilian victims and fallen soldiers from other NATO missions in the country. Kaag called the deployment of the Netherlands in Afghanistan “complex and dangerous” and spoke of missions with a “long breath and great sacrifices”. She expressed “deep respect for all Dutch people who have committed themselves to the country” and expressed her admiration for “all Afghan interpreters and local employees”. Kaag spoke of a “new phase” in relations between Afghanistan and the Netherlands. “Our military deployment in the country is coming to an end. It is ultimately up to the Afghans themselves to shape their own future and seize the opportunity for peace through the negotiating table.” The Netherlands continues to provide development aid to Afghanistan.

The last Dutch deployment in Afghanistan would last until the end of this year, but because the American government announced in April that it would leave the country by September 11 at the latest, the departure of the Dutch was accelerated by NATO. Foreign troops depend on the Americans for their deployment. There are still a handful of Dutch soldiers in the area, but they will also return to the Netherlands in the short term. The flags will be added to the National Military Heritage Collection.