Paris, France.- Boxer Marco Verde, silver medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will be one of the Mexican flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony that will take place at the Stade de France.

Verde, originally from Mazatlán, took second place in the 71-kilogram division and gave Mexico its last medal at the Paris Games, where he finished with five and placed 65th in the medal table.

Marco will wear a gold sash alongside the ondine Nuria Diosdado, who was in the Artistic Swimming team and duet during her participation in the competition.

KHELIF, LEDECKY AND THE OTHER STARS

Algerian boxing champion Imane Khelif will be among the flag bearers taking part in the Closing Ceremony in Saint-Denis.

Khelif faced criticism and false claims about her gender, and went on to win gold in the women’s welterweight division.

Other gold medallists doing the honours include American swimmer Katie Ledecky, French rugby star Antoine Dupont, Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown and Italian pair Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

There is anticipation about what director Thomas Jolly will create to close the Games at the Stade de France, after the grandiose and unprecedented open-air opening ceremony on the River Seine.

Athletes entering a boat parade and celebrating inclusion made headlines around the world.

The Closing Ceremony includes the parade of athletes and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Organizers said the ceremony will feature more than 100 artists, acrobats, dancers and circus performers on a huge stage.

LATIN AMERICANS

Several medallists from Latin America will also be present as standard-bearers, such as Argentines José Torres (BMX freestyle) and Eugenia Bosco (sailing), Cuban Mijaín López (wrestling), Ecuadorians Brian Pintado (walking) and Lucía Yépez (wrestling), Panamanian Atheyna Bylon (boxing) and Guatemalan Adriana Ruano (shooting).

Colombia’s flag bearer will be Mariana Pajón, Olympic BMX champion in 2012 and 2016.