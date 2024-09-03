Home policy

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

The Khorunzhyi is designed to transport Ukrainian soldiers from A to B safely. Ukraine plans to produce six different versions of the armored transport vehicle soon.

Kiev – The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has announced that it has approved the use of a new armored personnel carrier for its own armed forces. This is reported by the Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv IndependentThe Khorunzhyi, which means flag bearer in English, has been in development for several years.

In February of last year, it was spotted during initial trials on the front line. The ministry’s announcement could mean that many more examples will soon be in use on the battlefield. Such so-called APCs (stands for Armoured Personnel Carrier) were recently in short supply in Ukraine, and their production, especially in the country itself, could significantly strengthen the military.

New armored vehicle for Ukraine: Khorunzhyi to transport soldiers safely

The vehicles are designed to transport troops from A to B and protect them from enemy attacks. They therefore fulfil a particularly important role in military conflicts, especially in War in Ukrainein which the use of drones plays a central role.

The Khorunzhyi is designed to transport Ukrainian troops safely to the front. © Ukrainian Ministry of Defense

The US news magazine Forbes recently reported on Russian troops who had to switch to motorcycles due to a lack of armored transporters. The soldiers “died in droves,” the magazine wrote. Since large parts of the Russian army’s modern vehicle fleet were destroyedthe Kremlin’s troops are forced to rely on Soviet-era vehicles.

Ukrainian troop transporter to go into production soon: Six different variants planned

But many soldiers on the Ukrainian side have also not been able to be protected in recent months. This is also why Kiev is said to have put pressure on the Khorunzhyi to be completed as quickly as possible and to go into production. Until now, the Ukrainian military has also relied on old armored personnel carriers such as the BTR-60, which, however, is not sufficiently armored.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The Khorunzhyi should be able to reach more than 80 km/h, writes The Kyiv IndependentThe vehicle has a new type of armor made of Finnish steel, and the hull of the vehicle is also equipped with anti-mine seats. The crew can also defend themselves against attacks with either a 14.5 mm machine gun or a 30×113 mm chain gun

Kiev’s hopes are resting on the project: the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that the Khorunzhyi will be produced in six different variants, including a model for medical evacuation and a model with a self-propelled mortar. It is still unclear when the APCs will be used on the battlefield, nor how many can be produced. But if production starts soon, the Khorunzhyi could become a crucial aid on the front lines, so it is hoped. (fmu)