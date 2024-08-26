Flag ball|For the first time, Finland is hosting the World Championships in the team sport included in the program of the Summer Olympics.

in Finland has a long tradition of organizing competitions in various sports. As the race host, the country will still reach one historical milestone only this week.

For the first time, Finland will host the World Cup of the team sport included in the program of the Summer Olympics, when the world cupball championships will be decided in Lahti.

Flag football will enter the five-ring games in Los Angeles in 2028. The World Cup, which starts on Tuesday, will be flag football’s first as an Olympic sport.

The number of teams for the Olympic Games has not been announced yet, but the qualification will be tough in any case, which means that Finland’s Olympic dream is at the end of a long and rocky road.

For example, 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams competed in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics. Six countries participated in men’s baseball and women’s softball in Tokyo.

Baseball and softball were not included in Paris, but will return to the Olympic program in Los Angeles.

Finland the men will face Italy, Canada and Singapore in the initial group of the home games. Italy is in the world ranking sixth, Canada 13th, Finland 21st and Singapore 32nd.

“Definitely good flag football countries. Italy is certainly the early favorite”, the Finnish quarterback Miro Kadmiry evaluate still lifes.

“My goals are the same as the team’s: to play the best possible game and beat every single opponent, avoid unnecessary mistakes and stay mentally sharp. There are a lot of games, and there are always highs and lows, but you always have to focus on the next one.”

Finland and Canada got to know each other on Friday in Helsinki. Finland lost 20–43 in the match played at the Käpylä Velodrome.

“We quite bravely tried different things, so that we know what our identity is slowly starting to be,” says Kadmiry.

“We also learned a lot from the Canada match, and the direction can only be upwards.”

Miro Kadmiry focuses on flag ball competitions one tournament at a time.

In women Finland plays in the same starting group with Japan, Germany, Brazil and Poland. Group favorites Japan and Germany are ranked 3rd and 8th in the world.

Finland goes to the home games ranked 19th.

Ladies will play in Finland, in addition to the World Championship rankings, for access to next year’s World Games in Chengdu, where the seven best countries can participate.

The World Games is a multi-sport event that takes place every four years, like the Olympics. A place in China would require a tough stretch from Finland.

Finnish women finished 17th in the 2021 World Championships in Israel, when 18 countries participated. Finnish men were ranked 18th among 21 countries.

At last year’s European Championship in Ireland, the Finnish women were eighth and the men were 15th. 13 countries participated in the women’s and 20 in the men’s.

The greater part The games of the Flag Ball World Championships starting on Tuesday will be played at the Pajulahti Sports College.

The medal games and Finland’s ranking matches will be played at the Lahti Ski Stadium on Friday, if the Finns do not pull off a big surprise and make it to the top four.

There are 23 women’s and 32 men’s teams participating in the World Cup.