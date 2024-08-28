Lahti

American football’s power league, the NFL, has had a huge impact in increasing the popularity of flag football and the sport’s rise to the program of the Los Angeles Olympics.

However, the NFL’s marketing machine roaring in the background is not enough on its own. Flag football needs a bright athlete for its face – just like that Diana Flores.

The 26-year-old Mexican is the sport’s brightest star and by far the most followed and photographed athlete of the World Championships currently being played in Finland.

It’s no wonder, then, that the NFL just chose Flores to be the main part of the ad aired in February 2023 in connection with their league’s mega-event, the Super Bowl. At the time, the NFL lobbied for flag football to become an Olympic sport and got Flores to be a great face for the project.

The ad promoting the Run with it campaign initiated by the NFL and launched at the Super Bowl can be viewed in its entirety by the NFL club Cleveland Browns On the YouTube channel.

Visually the spectacular and fast-paced video starts with a situation where Flores is a sports reporter by Erin Andrews in an interview on the side of the field.

Suddenly, Andrews tries to snatch the ticket from Flores’ hips. Follow the escape trip, during which the NFL cornerback star can be seen on the screen, among others Jalen Ramsey.

“Run with it put our sport on the big stage for the first time in the Super Bowl. Being involved in something like this is an honor for me, and I feel blessed to be a part of it,” Flores tells the editorial staff.

The eye-catching campaign greatly increased the attention value of the flag ball. At the same time, Flores became a sports star, who also became known outside flag football circles.

“It was a dream come true for both me and the entire flagball community, because we used it to share information about our sport and raise people’s awareness of it,” says Flores.

Diana Flores (center) leads the Mexican national team at quarterback. Mexico defeated Denmark 57-6 in the flag ball opening game of the World Cup.

His pursuers in the advertising video, the flag-ball star skillfully dodging gets help from the tennis star of yesteryear in the stadium parking lot by Billie Jean King.

Known as a champion of equality, King assists the fleeing Flores by opening his car door and stopping the journey of one of the pursuers.

Flores says that it was performing with King that was meaningful to him. He says that he has considered the tennis star his hero since childhood.

“Now I can call her my mentor and my friend, which makes me feel blessed because she has done so much not only for women’s sports, but also for women’s rights and equality,” says Flores.

Flores adds that following in Billie Jean King’s footsteps motivates her. He says that he himself can give something back both to the world and to his own species.

of Mexico the national team quarterback serves as the flag ball ambassador for both the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF).

He has also carried the Olympic flame in the torch relay for the Paris Olympics and served as a coach in the NFL All-Star Game, which is now played as a flag ball version.

Economic magazine Forbes in turn, included Flores in the sports section of its prestigious 30 Under 30 list. The list includes 30 notable people under the age of 30 in their respective industries.

Essi Saastamoinen got to air the flag ball in the opening match of the World Cup against Brazil. Finland lost the match 21–33.

Finland’s key player: “An easily approachable superstar”

Finland representative in the flag ball World Cup Essi Saastamoinen keep Diana Floresia and his role as significant for the entire sports community.

“It’s really important that we have a superstar like him who is also approachable,” says Saastamoinen, one of Finland’s key players.

“I’ve met him a few times, and he’s a really warm-hearted person.”

Saastamoinen also belongs to the Finnish national team in American football. He feels that Flores is a role model and a role model that everyone knows just like the star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the side of yankee football.

“It’s really great that we have a similar female star player in flag football that everyone knows. Especially for young people, it is really important to have role models like this.”

“I really admire him, his playing skills and above all what he gives to this sport and what kind of positive role model he is,” Saastamoinen continues.

Filthy was formerly a major league baseball player. He changed sports only in 2018 and has quickly progressed to become a top-level player in American football.

Most recently, the World Cup home games 2022 showed that Saastamoinen belongs to the elite of Yankee futsal at his place of play. The 2024 season was spent in the USA in the high-class WFA league DC Divas.

“There you noticed that it is a sport for some that has been practiced since childhood. The playing style is partly different, and yes, there you have to play all the situations to the end,” he says.

“On the other hand, I noticed that we in Finland are actually pretty good technically, that is, we have been taught really good techniques from the beginning, which helped when I went there.”

After the end of the season, Saastamoinen returned to Turku and Trojans with her good experiences in her backpack, where she won her fourth consecutive women’s Vaahteraliiga championship.