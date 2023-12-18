Why would a football fan, like 'Flaco' Granda, would have some kind of problem with a player? Simple! Giancarlo is a sports journalist who, according to him, criticizes the performance of footballers on the field and that does not seem to please many. The commentator's image became known after his time in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', so it remains in the minds of viewers.

Which footballer took 'Flaco' Granda out of his box?

Little educated was a player who would have made the 'Skinny' have a bad time in a nightclub. As the interviewer detailed, she approached him to greet him, but the athlete did not respond in the same way. “I always say it: I don't have footballer friends. I am very polite when I meet them. A couple of days ago, I had a little issue with one. I'm not going to mention it because it's not worth it. I approached his place, turned around, he greeted me and took me out of his box, basically, out of a nightclub. half spoiled”.

He did not detail who it was, but netizens outlined their own hypotheses and already have their suspicions. The fact was made known by the content creator in an interview with Mónica Delta and Santiago Gómez.

Who is 'Flaco' Granda'?

Giancarlo Ponce Granda born April 29, 1988; Therefore, she has35 yearsold. Granda is a journalist, narrator and interviewer Graduated from the Communication Sciences degree at the San Martín de Porres University. According to his LinkedIn account, he has over 6 years of experience in personnel management, customer service, and hotel process implementer.

What illness does 'Flaco' Granda have?

During the conversation, he explained that he has hypothyroidism. However, he stressed that the disease does not currently affect him and that he enjoys good health without any complications.

