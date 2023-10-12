Giancarlo Granda is a sports commentator who ventures into social platforms with his YouTube interview channel Tiempo Muerto, in which he talks with various characters. In the last episode, the popular ‘Flaco’ spoke with Christian Wagner, who was encouraged to reveal what it was like to work with Magaly Medina. In this regard, the nicknamed ‘Loco’ told of his work experience with the show host. “If you work with her, it’s harder to be friends with her. If her ratings don’t match her, she’s capable of leaving you sitting there and not going on the air,” he commented.

After that, Giancarlo ‘Flaco’ Granda He was encouraged to reveal that he met Medina and that she gave him a lesson that left him pleasantly surprised. “I learned something from Magaly and I have not worked with her. But when I was very young he once invited me to her show. He taught me that when he finished the interview with me he paused, stood up and walked me to the door. Few people do it. “That’s education.” He also held competitor from the fourth season from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Then, ‘Loco’ Wagner confirmed that the popular ‘Magpie’ had those attitudes with her guests only when she had reached high rating points.

