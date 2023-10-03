Giancarlo ‘Flaco’ Granda was presented during the press conference for the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, held this Tuesday, October 3, as the last participant to replace the actor and comedian Guillermo Castañeda. The sports commentator will be part of this edition along with 11 other participants, among whom are ‘Checho’ Ibarra, Renato Rossini, Tilsa Lozano, Ximena Hoyos, Saskia Bernaola, Mónica Zevallos, Gino Pesaressi, Renato Rossini Jr., Florcita Polo , Fiorella Cayo and Christian Ysla. It should be noted that, a few days ago, social media users demanded that the production of the Latina reality show remove Castañeda from its summoned artists for allegedly having committed sexual abuse.

Apparently, this request by Internet users was taken into account by the production of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and now it was announced that the popular ‘Skinny’ Granda would be in this edition. In this regard, the sports commentator spoke about his new facet as part of a reality show. “I feel happy to try all the dishes. I have come to have a good time, I am not going to shout goals, but I will say: ‘It’s ready, it’s well done’. I hope people have fun,” he said at a press conference to which the newspaper La República arrived. Given this, Jose Pelaez he joked with the narrator. “You came to the right place, you’re going to scream when you get to the final,” said the TV host.