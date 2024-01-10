Olimpia Milano beats Alba Berlin. Flaccadori, Melli and Bortolani praise the Forum. Super Devon Hall

“To win, an enormous physical effort was required from the players, after a very tough week, after Sunday's race in Trento. Playing against Alba is never easy, because they are a team that plays lightly, always shoots with good percentages, so you have to be patient, defend, control the rebounds. In the second half our defensive level increased significantly and in attack we created better spacing, scoring 45 points”, coach Ettore Messina's analysis in the press room after Olimpia Milano's victory over Alba Berlin at the Forum 82-76.



Ninth success in the Euroleague for the Italian champion team which is now just two points from the play-in zone occupied by Valencia, Partizan Belgrade and Baskonia (trio in ninth place).

Olimpia Milano wins with a team effort. Captain Melli starts very strong (13 points in the first half, 16 in the match, but also 4 rebounds, 4 fouls suffered and the usual great defensive contribution), Diego Flaccadori (super second half (14 very heavy points and the 3-point play that closes the match) e Giordano Bortolani (12 points, 5 in the final quarter when the ball was hot and 2 assists) are great protagonists. As well as Devon Hall which makes itself felt in defense and attack (14 points). Shabazz Napier? Not very accurate in shooting (4/15), but in addition to the 13 points he created 5 assists and suffered 5 fouls.

See also GT WC | Here are the 72 cars entered for the 2023 24h of Spa Giordano Bortolani (Ipa photo)



“Melli was a pillar to support the team from the first minute, Flaccadori decisive in the second half and Bortolani gave another performance of great character“, underlines Ettore Messina. “Devon Hall was outstanding. In the last few games he has always been like this, in terms of decisions, energy, defense and points. I think he is benefiting from the presence of two ball carriers next to him, which allow him to play with less pressure, to shoot more calmly, to dedicate himself to defence. We are doing it more with Napier and Flaccadori but also Bortolani who is another player who can create from the dribble.”

Patience is still needed for the return of the injured. “No one will return for at least another two weeks. They are getting better, starting to do some things again. Shavon Shields he hasn't done anything about basketball yet, Maodo Lo he just started again and Billy Baron he has to do therapy. This is the situation”

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-ALBA BERLIN 82-76 (16-17, 37-35; 60-58)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Poythress, Bortolani 12, Tonut 5, Melli 16, Napier 13, Kamagate ne, Ricci, Flaccadori 14, Hall 14, Caruso ne, Hines 2, Voigtmann 6. All. Messina

DAWN BERLIN: Brown 12, Procida 10, Spagnolo 8, Wetzell 10, Delow 9, Mattiseck, Schneider 6, Thomas 4, Nikic ne, Koumadje 4, Rapieque ne, Thiemann 13. All. Gonzalez

Olimpia Milan calendar

The team of Ettore Messina returns to the field on Thursday 11 January again at the Forum for the Euroleague match against Red Star Belgrade (8.30 pm), then on SundayOlimpia Milan hosts Derthona (5pm).

Subscribe to the newsletter

