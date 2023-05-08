Ferroviária and Flamengo started the 10th round of the Brasileirão Feminino A1 tied for the lead, but ended up separated by two positions. After the triumph of the team from Rio de Janeiro by 2 to 1 this Sunday (7), at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, Rubro-Negro isolated themselves at the top, with 27 points, while Guerreiras Grenás ended up overtaken by Corinthians: now they occupy the third position with 24 (Timão has 25). Crivelari and Darlene – in the final minutes of the match – scored for Flamengo, while Aline Gomes scored.
Corinthians left before São Paulo
The classic Majestic was a total domain on one side. This Sunday morning, Corinthians, playing as a visitor in Cotia, defined the match against São Paulo in the first 45 minutes. The 3-0 score was all built up before the break. At six o’clock, after a foul raised in the area, Tarciane took advantage of goalkeeper Carlinha’s rebound to open the scoring. At 30, Yasmin hit a perfect free kick and extended. And at 48 minutes, after another ball raised in the area, Luana took the leftover and scored with a heel.
The result took the Brabas to second place, with 25 points. Tricolor already has 15 points, in seventh.
On Sunday (7) there were three more games: Avai/Kindermann defeated Atlético-MG by 3-2 in Caçador; Real Brasília beat Ceará 2-1 at home; and Real Ariquemes defeated Bahia 3-1 at Estádio de Pituaçu, in Salvador.
* Text updated at 8:10 pm to include the result of the match between Bahia and Real Ariquemes.
