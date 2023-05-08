Fernanda Luz / Staff Images Woman / CBF pic.twitter.com/G3WhDpuMm9

— Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) May 7, 2023

Corinthians left before São Paulo

The classic Majestic was a total domain on one side. This Sunday morning, Corinthians, playing as a visitor in Cotia, defined the match against São Paulo in the first 45 minutes. The 3-0 score was all built up before the break. At six o’clock, after a foul raised in the area, Tarciane took advantage of goalkeeper Carlinha’s rebound to open the scoring. At 30, Yasmin hit a perfect free kick and extended. And at 48 minutes, after another ball raised in the area, Luana took the leftover and scored with a heel.

The result took the Brabas to second place, with 25 points. Tricolor already has 15 points, in seventh.

On Sunday (7) there were three more games: Avai/Kindermann defeated Atlético-MG by 3-2 in Caçador; Real Brasília beat Ceará 2-1 at home; and Real Ariquemes defeated Bahia 3-1 at Estádio de Pituaçu, in Salvador.

* Text updated at 8:10 pm to include the result of the match between Bahia and Real Ariquemes.