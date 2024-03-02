Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 18:42

In a match broadcast by National Radio, Flamengo defeated Madureira 3-0, this Saturday (2), at Maracanã, guaranteeing the best campaign in the first phase of the Campeonato Carioca and also the Guanabara Cup title. The team only needed a draw to exhaust any chance of being achieved, but, in a calm duel, they won with goals from Arrascaeta, Pedro and Léo Pereira. Now, he waits for his opponent in the semifinals.

The afternoon was full of joy for the red and black fans, who attended in large numbers (more than 63 thousand people). Tite went into the game practically at full strength. In the 19th minute of the first half, the opening goal came. After a cross from the right, Bruno Henrique went to the third floor to head the ball into the middle of the area. Arrascaeta, first time and with his right leg, finished without a chance for goalkeeper Mota.

Right at the beginning of the second half, Flamengo killed any hope Madureira had of reacting in the match. After six minutes, the defense started playing wrongly, Pedro intercepted the pass with his head, won the challenge with Mota and passed it into an empty goal.

In the 23rd minute, Léo Pereira – who had started on the bench – showed skill by taking a free kick perfectly into the left corner of goalkeeper Douglas Lima, who had replaced Mota minutes before. Flamengo 3-0.

Flamengo ends the Guanabara Cup undefeated, with 27 points and only one goal conceded in 11 matches. Owner of the best campaign, he waits for the team that finishes fourth to find out who he will face in the semifinals of the Campeonato Carioca. Fluminense, Nova Iguaçu, Vasco and Botafogo could be the opponents in the next phase, which starts next weekend.

In the struggle, Corinthians beat Santo André and remain alive in Paulistão

At least for a few more hours, Corinthians can breathe with the possibility of advancing to the next stage in the Campeonato Paulista. This Saturday, Timão hosted Santo André at the Neo Química Arena and won, with suffering, 3-2. Maycon, in the first half, and Yuri Alberto, in the second, opened 2-0 for the home team. Santo André sought a draw with Bruno Michel and Lohan. In stoppage time, in the 49th minute, Pedro Raul, with his head, scored the goal that gave Corinthians the victory, who now have to support two opponents: Inter de Limeira and Mirassol.

With the triumph, Timão moved to 13 points, in fourth and last place in Group C. Inter and Mirassol have 14 points, but are still playing in the round. If either of the two wins, Corinthians will be eliminated. In the event of a defeat or draw, the definition of the probable second place in the group (with 18 points, Bragantino is well on its way to guaranteeing itself) will be left for the last round, when Timão will once again have to root for stumbles from both teams.

However, the dream could end this Saturday. Mirassol visits Portuguesa, in a match starting at 6pm, while Inter de Limeira hosts Ituano at 8pm.