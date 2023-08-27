Morgan insults the audience during a concert in Selinunte

Morgan still at the center of controversy: the singer, during a concert at the Archaeological Park of Selinunte, staged on the evening of Saturday 26 August, completely lost his temper and began to insult the public.

The judge of X Factorwho was giving a lecture-concert entitled Beating, signs of life and arthe heard a group of onlookers making noises and started cursing them.

“Fr0c*o shit”. Yesterday in Selinunte Morgan insulted the public. Now we are waiting for Rai to exclude any type of collaboration with him (from the 2nd edition of #StraMorgan to a possible #Sanremo2024), as decided with other artists in the past monthspic.twitter.com/DxP3axxvv8 — You will chirp  (@ You will chirp) August 27, 2023

“Not having the sensitivity to understand music. What do you come to do, make people laugh. I have feelings, co….! I’m not a character. Go and see Fedez, Marrakesh…. You are rednecks, you paid but you don’t know who they are. Respect what you are seeing: it is art, you will not see it anywhere else”.

And again: “You are completely crazy and str… you don’t have the sensitivity to understand music. I’m the best musician, what do you want to criticize, you criticize someone who gives you something”.

Thus began a question and answer with the audience with Morgan who threatened to leave the stage: “I don’t sing for people like that, you’ve had enough, this is the name of pearls before swine”.

Then, the homophobic insult to a spectator: “Fr***o di me**a”. The audience rumbled, but the show finally went on.