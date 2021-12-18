Jan Åge Fjørtoft has always given fairly reliable information on Haaland, since he knows his father well. And he has his own idea of ​​Bayern’s hesitations in approaching the Norwegian due to the possible problems of coexistence with Lewandowski …

Too strong to hold him back. This is the idea that the whole world of football has made about Erling Braut Haaland. The Norwegian striker is a scoring machine and for now Borussia Dortmund enjoys it, but from the moment he set foot in Westphalia, everyone is convinced that the yellow and black one will only be an intermediate step in his career. After all, one like this, who scores with incredible continuity and ease, everyone is looking for and everyone wants. Including Bayern Munich, who did not participate when the Norwegian auction took place, given that his striker already has it and is called Robert Lewandowski. But now, everything can change.

FUTURE – After all, the Pole’s identity card now marks 33 years and, despite the center forward continues to score, sooner or later we will have to think about the future. And better before, considering that after the next sale Haaland risks ending up in another top club and becoming unapproachable for years. So, act now, perhaps making the two live together for a while. He explains it to Bayern Insider’s podcastBild another Norwegian, former footballer Jan Åge Fjørtoft, who has always given fairly reliable information on Haaland, since he knows his father Alf Inge well. And he has his own idea of ​​Bayern’s hesitations in approaching the Borussia center-forward due to a possible coexistence with the Pole. “If Kahn and Salihamidzic don’t try to take Haaland they should be fired.”

LEWA – Also because, as he explained a few weeks ago to the same newspaper, it is not a question of money. “Haaland is not looking for money, he never did. He always thinks about his development as a footballer.” Adapting to a big player like Bayern Munich, on the other hand, would not be a problem. “One of his strong points is his ability to ignore tension. I’m not worried about him, he always prepares very well.” Even if, off the pitch, he is a completely different person. “In his private life he is a 21-year-old boy like many others, polite and humble, who enjoys playing football. But when you see him in a match you think he has a completely different personality.” A scoring machine, which is also tempting for Bayern … Lewa permitting!

December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 12:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fjørtoft #attacks #Bayern #Kahn #Salihamidzic #dont #Haaland #fire