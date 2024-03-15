Fixed time limits for math and German in primary schools

EIn the future, first to fourth graders will receive a uniform minimum level of German, math and science lessons. The three subjects are said to make up more than half of the lessons at primary schools in Germany. On Friday in Berlin, the state education ministers decided on corresponding recommendations for primary schools, responding, among other things, to the deteriorating skills of primary school students in reading, text comprehension and arithmetic, which had become clear in comparative tests.

The Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (KMK) specifically agreed that primary schools must teach a total of at least 94 hours per week in the first four years (i.e. an average of 23.5 school hours per week), of which at least 53 hours should be mathematics, German and specialist knowledge.

After a transition period, the new regulation should be implemented by the 2026/27 school year at the latest, said the Rhineland-Palatinate Education Minister and representative of the social democratic governed states in the KMK, Stefanie Hubig (SPD). According to them, there should not be cuts elsewhere in favor of the three strengthened subjects. In order to meet the 53 hours, teachers would have to be hired instead if necessary.

To combat the shortage of teachers, the education ministers agreed on a common framework for the qualification of single-subject teachers, a dual teacher training program and a lateral entry master's program. The aim is to attract new target groups for teacher training. At the same time, the recognition of qualifications acquired in other federal states is intended to improve the mobility of teachers.







With regard to a meeting with Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) about the planned digital pact, the KMK President spoke of a “cleansing conversation”. The new edition must start on January 1, 2025. The education ministers expressed understanding for the federal government's difficult budget situation, but pointed out that the situation in the federal states was no easier. The pact is intended to promote digitalization in schools.