I.n Novak Djokovic’s father, two characteristics have entered into a connection that often appear together: megalomania and stupidity. The interview that the tennis player’s father gave about the inconvenience of his son in Australia can hardly be interpreted in any other way. Srdjan Djokovic compared his son’s case with another famous ordeal: “Jesus was crucified and subjected to many things, but he persevered and still lives among us. Novak was crucified in the same way. “

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

You have to come to that first. On the other hand: Judging by the hysterical reporting by the Serbian tabloid media about the most famous Serbian athlete interned in Australia, the comparison seems quite obvious. Because many Serbian media seem to agree on this, Novak Jesus Djokovic has been done blatant injustice. He suffers on behalf of all of humanity. Or at least for the part who sacrificially defends the age-old human right to ignore the knowledge of science and not to be vaccinated. If you think that way, a tennis court in Melbourne could become the Golgotha ​​of our time.



Family demonstration: father, mother and supporters in front of the Parliament in Belgrade

Image: Reuters



Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly a master of his craft. On good days he plays like a young son of God. Even those who are not particularly interested in the public display of professionally performed physical exercises will have noticed. As far as the intellectual abilities of the junior are concerned, however, in the Djokovic family the apple does not seem to have fallen far from the tree.

The best tennis player in the world is a headstrong thinker. When he flies to Bosnia in a private jet to get the inner strength for his next games from allegedly almost 30,000-year-old “pyramids” that are now overgrown by vegetation, that’s just one of many indications that Djokovic is outside the tennis court rather not at home in the world of facts, but rather has a tendency towards the esoteric and nebulous. Incense cones, magic crystals and globules illuminated from within, these are the building blocks of his world. The fact that his wife can learn something from the “theory” that the pandemic was triggered by 5G technology completes this picture.

But in this case it is actually not about the Djokovic family, or at least not just about them. It is also about the state of Serbia and its media. Based on their reporting, a kind of psychogram of the Balkan state can be drawn. The best that can be said about it: Many people in Serbia are much smarter than the riot media coverage that is supposedly made for them. The tone in the tabloid “Informer” is characteristic of the level of this media and reports, in the spirit of Father Djokovic, of the “torment and torture” that the world’s most famous Serb has to endure.