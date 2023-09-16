Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/09/2023 – 13:34

The change in the General Telecommunications Law made in 2019 to provide a solution to the concession of fixed telephony, which has become obsolete, has not yet generated practical results, in the view of operators, who complain about a waste of time and money.

The president of Oi, Rodrigo Abreu, said that the topic began to be discussed in 2010, went to public consultation in 2012, and became a bill in 2014. Despite being approved and sanctioned in 2019, nothing has changed since then. “It (law) has not yet produced concrete effects with regard to the change in concession for authorization,” said Abreu. “We saw a waste of time in the discussion about changing the model.”

Abreu reiterated that the provision of fixed telephony in its current form has become unsustainable because the service has fallen into disuse and because there is a lot of “rigidity in regulation”, in his assessment. “For the model to continue to be successful, it is necessary to have adaptability and regulatory capacity to react quickly to these challenges,” he said.

According to data from consultancy Teleco, the number of active fixed telephone lines in the country fell from 45 million in 2013 to 26.3 million in July 2023, a drop of 41.5% in the period.

The same position as Oi was defended by the president of Telefônica Brasil (owner of Vivo), Christian Gebara. “Looking forward, we need to resolve the migration from concession to authorization. The fixed telephone service is no longer in demand, it has already become unsustainable and economically unbalanced for years,” he declared. Gebara said that the drop in fixed-line revenue at Vivo is in the order of 25% per year.

The topic was addressed this week during the Telebrasil Panel, organized by the Brazilian Telecommunications Association (Telebrasil), with companies and public authorities, in Brasília. Also present at the event, the Anatel advisor responsible for the issue, Artur Coimbra, said that the best path for society “would be to escape the concession” and follow a more sustainable model for companies and remaining users of fixed telephony. “The concession proved to be a model with many side effects,” he said.

Coimbra said that there is a chance for companies to migrate to the authorization regime. If this does not happen, the agency is preparing the notice to extend the concession, which ends in 2025. Another possibility, according to him, would be a decree from the Presidency of the Republic determining that the concession is no longer necessary.

Change in law

The General Telecommunications Law was updated in 2019 to allow companies that provide fixed telephone services to migrate, voluntarily, from the concession regime (regulated tariffs) to the authorization regime (free tariffs).

With the change, companies will no longer fulfill obligations such as maintaining payphones, which consumes hundreds of millions of reais per year. They will also be able to keep the so-called reversible assets – which involve the network infrastructure and buildings involved in the operation of fixed telephony and should be returned to the Union at the end of the concession.

In return, telcos will have to make investment commitments to take broadband to the interior of the country, in regions that still lack connectivity. Consolidated investments must be R$33.6 billion, as defined in July by Anatel with recommendations from the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

The telcos, however, question these values ​​and have also opened arbitration proceedings against Anatel in the last two years to review the terms of the concession. Now, however, the arbitrations have been temporarily halted for the parties to try to reach an agreement under mediation by the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

The president of Oi defended dialogue to resolve the impasse. “It is necessary to discuss the termination of the concession based on a deeper dialogue with Anatel, Congress and control bodies, such as TCU and AGU, in order to effectively leave the concession model behind,” said Abreu.