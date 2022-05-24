Home page politics

Felix Busjaeger

The tank discount from the 2022 relief package is to be available from June 1st. The Bundestag has now decided that. The Federal Council also voted in favor of it.

Berlin – The effects of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine hit the German population hard in a short time: while the Russian army invaded Ukraine, consumer prices in Germany rose enormously and inflation climbed to a record high. The federal government of Olaf Scholz (SPD) reacted at the time and launched the idea of ​​the 2022 relief package. Now he has Bundestag the draft law on the relief package 2022 adopted. Of the Tank discount from June 1st for diesel and petrol can come – the Federal Council also voted in favor of it on Friday, May 20th.

Tank discount: Relief package 2022 brings cheaper prices for petrol and diesel – Bundestag gives the green light

Since the war in Ukraine has been raging, petrol and diesel prices have been well above the 2 euro mark. That the tank discount from the Relief package 2022 now brings the hoped-for descent on the price boards, is most likely the hope of many drivers in the Federal Republic. Although experts have been warning for weeks that the next fuel stop should not be delayed until June 1st due to imminent bottlenecks at the petrol pumps, it is to be expected that the rush to the petrol stations will increase significantly with the introduction of the fuel discount.

Gasoline and diesel are becoming cheaper: the Bundestag voted in favor of the tank discount in the 2022 relief package. © Carsten Koall/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa/Montage

Like Duraid El Obeid, Chairman of the Association of Free Gas Stations, most recently the business week said he was anticipating a historic rush to gas stations. But the Tank discount for petrol and diesel is not the only measure that the traffic light coalition has in its quiver. Because of the energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war, the federal government, made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP, has proposed a catalog of various measures. The 2022 relief package should also child bonusa Grant for Hartz IVa 9 euro ticket for travel across the country as well as one Energy flat rate of 300 euros include. Partially it can 9 euro ticket bought before June 1st will.

Tank discount: From when – petrol and diesel should be cheaper from June 1st

The fuel discount from June 1st is still considered a central component of the planned relief and, in principle, all citizens who have a vehicle will benefit. According to information from the Federal Ministry of Finance, a tax compensation is to be created by reducing the energy tax to counteract the high petrol prices. For motorists, the effect should be clearly noticeable at the gas station: the tax rate for petrol should drop by 29.55 cents per liter, for diesel it should be 14.04 cents. Depending on the type of fuel, a few euros are saved with every tank filling.

Fuel prices at filling stations had recently recovered somewhat and were approaching the 2-euro mark, but thanks to the tank discount from the 2022 relief package, prices should be below the mark again for a few months. Good prospects for commuters. But even for people who do not have their own car, the Measures of the 2022 relief package of the federal government: From June 1st, this should 9-euro ticket also with the Deutsche Bahn start, which is valid for local public transport. For three months, rail customers can then use the 9-euro monthly ticket to travel back and forth on regional trains Germany travel and buy the 9-euro ticket from May 23 at Deutsche Bahn.