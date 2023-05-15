Disabled employee sues IBM: the story

An English employee’s salary had been “frozen” for 15 years, so he decided to sue his company for discrimination. It’s the story of Ian Clifford, one senior IT specialist for IBM company, as reported by the Mirror. The worker received approx £54,000 a year, but at one point he felt it was not fair compensation. So he turned to the court of Reading, in Berkshire, to seek “justice” but the outcome was completely unexpected.

The story of Ian Clifford, the process and the working agreement between the parties

Ian Clifford works for IBM long since. It all started in 2000 when, after studying at King’s College London, you started working for Lotus Development, before it was acquired by IBM. Then, in September of 2008, it goes on sick leave and remained jobless until 2013. In fact, he decides to file a complaint, in which he complains that he has not received a salary increase or paid holidays for the five-year period. So in April of the same year – when the IT specialist was in his 30s – a “Compromise Agreement” and his complaints were settled by placing him on the company’s disability plan. The plan provides that a person who is unable to work is not fired but remains an employee without “obligation to work” and receives the 75% of the agreed salary until recovery, retirement or death.

Consequently, in Clifford’s case, the agreed salary was 72,037 pounds, whereby from 2013 he would be paid £54,028 a year net of the 25% deduction. The plan was established for more than 30 years, until reaching the retirement age of 65, therefore for a total of over £1.5 million.

The sick employee loses because he is on leave

Clifford felt that the agreed treatment was not “enough advantageous”, due to inflation that over time would have devalued his paycheck. The judge, however, was not of the same opinion and has dismissed the application, giving reasons for the decision as he considered the “very substantial benefit” and “favorable” treatment. BUT the employee did not give up ea February 2022 decided to take the company to court again, accusing it of discrimination on the grounds of his disability. Again, nothing happened. In fact, the labor judge closed his case: “Active employees can get salary increases, but not inactive employees, it is a difference, but it is not, in my opinion, a damage caused by something deriving from the disability”.

