President Jair Bolsonaro issued a provisional measure that fixes at R$ 1,212 the value of the minimum wage that will take effect from this Saturday, January 1st, 2022. The measure is published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Friday (31) and had been announced yesterday by Bolsonaro in his last internet broadcast of the year. The value is BRL 112 above the current BRL 1,100, but, for the third year in a row, it does not represent real gain for the Brazilian’s pocket.

Despite political pressure for a readjustment above inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), the government did not promote a real increase in the minimum wage because of the impact it would have on public accounts, since Social Security benefits and also social are linked to value. The readjustment for 2022 only replaces the loss in purchasing power of Brazilians due to the rise in prices throughout 2021.

The minimum wage is the reference base for expenses such as Social Security benefits and social assistance for the elderly and people with disabilities, in addition to the salary bonus.

The last time the minimum wage had real gain was in early 2019, the first year of Bolsonaro’s term, when he signed a decree updating the floor value in accordance with the valuation policy approved by the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government and valid from 2016 to 2019.

