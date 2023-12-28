Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 12/28/2023 – 16:29

Mega-Sena's special contest 2670, or popularly known as Mega da Virada, will traditionally be drawn on December 31st. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, this year's prize will be the biggest in the entire history of the competition, paying up to 570 million reais to the lucky person or people who match the dozens on the winning ticket.

Whoever receives part of the jackpot will most likely not know exactly what to do with the entire amount in their hands. According to the 5th edition of Investor's X-Ray, carried out by ANBIMA, around 72% of Brazilians do not know any type of investment. This data reveals Brazilians' difficulty in managing large amounts of money, such as the Mega da Virada prize pool.

“With this level of resources, the main objective is no longer profitability, not that it is no longer important, but it would remain in the background. The main objective is protection, both from adverse events and sudden movements in the economy, for example a very large acceleration in inflation. The main instrument to seek this protection involves diversification, not only in asset classes, but also geographically, allocating resources globally”, says Paulo Cunha, CEO of iHUB Investimentos.

Are savings or Selic still options for allocating the prize?

Taking into account the current Selic rate, at 11.75%, the trifle of R$570 million would yield, invested in savings for one month, approximately 2.85 million reais. Already invested in a bond linked to Selic with 100% CDI, at the end of one month, it would have a gross profitability of almost R$5.3 million reais.

“It would be a kind of futurology to predict which fixed income would have the highest profitability, as the two main components, inflation and Selic vary over time. However, assuming inflation and exchange rates with a certain stability for a reasonable period of time, investments with pre-fixed rates are an interesting option to overcome inflation and Selic, in the medium and long term”, he comments.

Are investment funds or FII's worth it?

The investment fund class is very broad and encompasses a multitude of strategies, both winners and losers; for the short or long term. Investment funds must be an investment option considered by the winner or winners of Mega da Virada.

“With this amount of money, there is even the possibility of creating an exclusive investment fund, in which, basically, the fund's strategy will be 100% focused on the interests of the prize winner”, he declares.

When it comes to real estate funds, under average conditions, it is possible to obtain a return of R$4.78 million per month, free of income tax on the account. However, given the total value, the national market would probably not absorb all this inflow of resources in just one real estate fund, perhaps not even with a large diversification into other funds. In practice, the Brazilian real estate fund market is small for a quick investment of 570 million.

Is it possible to set up a bank or become a majority shareholder in a company?

If the winner's entrepreneurial spirit is strong, it is possible to start a project to set up a “mini” bank with the amount of 570 million reais. In practice, the winner would be able to found a very small bank, compared to the existing fortunes of other financial institutions, such as Bradesco, Itaú and Santander.

Becoming a majority shareholder is somewhat simpler, given that few companies in Brazil are valued at more than 900 million reais, but perhaps it would not be a viable option for the winner, given the responsibility imposed on the majority shareholder of a company.

“Both possibilities are possible for the lucky person, however, they are high-risk and highly responsible strategies. Brazilians' main dream is to live on income and have the chance to stop working, which is a simple achievement with R$570 million in the account. However, once you have this huge amount of money, you will need the care of investment specialists to protect against large losses”, concludes Cunha.