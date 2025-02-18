Diego Martínez, CEO of Ericsson Spain, says that the fixed broadband barely provides 10% of the world demand for internet connectivity, compared to 90% that facilitate mobile accesses, largely caused by the absence of cable and fiber in many countries of the world. Before that New network consumption map, Spain occupies the 9th place in the world in fiber optic deploymentwhile in 5G Stand Alone appears in the 56th Global position. For now, Spain adds about 5.1 million provisional subscribers of 5G Stand Alone, of which three million users correspond to Telefónica and 2.5 million to Masorange, while Vodafone is about to launch the new Super Band mobile wide.

In a meeting with the specialized press, the manager has indicated that the fixed lines offer connectivity at home and in the offices, through Wi -Fi, but in an indiscriminate, unlimited and for homogeneous uses. However, this service does not guarantees the quality of the 5G Stand Alone, now capable of modulating the speed, capacity and latency of the network depending on the needs of each user. These benefits are especially valuable for industrial cases, with virtual private networks, as well as for the future car connected. 5G SA is also indicated for critical mission services, for oil and gas sectors, citizen security, energy, rail, defense, aerospace and satellites.

Martínez explained that The Ericsson group participates in the new Aduna society, with 50% of the capitalafter describing society as a global application platform for networks. This initiative, which began operating at the beginning of the year, aims to simplify access to network APIs and accelerate market development. Besides, The initiative is open to other telecommunications and partners operators so that they can join in commercial activity in the future. In fact, the remaining 50% of Ericsson’s capital corresponds to the operators, among which Telefónica, Orange, Vodafone, Mobile America, is found. Deutsche Telekom, AT & T, Airstel, Singtel, Jio, Verizon and Telstra, among others. Vonage and Google are added to the previous ones, as channel members.

Ericsson’s priority in the Spanish market is to lead the domestic market, through Agreements with customers so that they can create new business models capable of monetizing the investments made and thus get a return above capital. As for its medium and long -term strategy, the telecommunications equipment provider draws a future of digitalization supported on three pillars: mobile connectivity (mobile telephony, mobile broadband and advanced connectivity), cloud (cloud computing, cloud Sovereign and distributed computing) and artificial intelligence (Machine Learning, generative AI and AI agents and robots).