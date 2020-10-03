Carlos Vinícius joins the Benfica as expected Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old Brazilian is said to be the backup of center forward Harry Kane at Spurs and will initially be loaned for one season.
Tottenham pays Benfica a three million euro loan fee. The attacker then has a purchase option (market value € 20 million). That is then a whopping 45 million euros.
Carlos Vinícius only came to Benfica from Naples last summer. The Portuguese put a 17 million euro transfer fee on the table. In 32 league appearances, the Brazilian scored 18 goals and prepared another eight goals.
