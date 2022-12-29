A few weeks ago a new update was released for the video game of Mario Kart 7, which was presumed as a way to stabilize the game in its line section, among more factors. And although some had such an idea in mind, it was really about putting a security padlock so that the platform did not remain adrift of hackers.

In some media they indicate that this change is being made in different games, with an approach more directed to those of switches, since it is the current circulation console. This through a security vulnerability called ENLBufferPwn discovered by PaulMK7, Rambo6Glaz Y fishguy6564. Thus having a good chance of taking possession of the console.

The ruling is not limited to switches, but also to previous titles of the Japanese company. But as mentioned above, many of them are counting on such a patch so that hackers cannot enter through these means. Surely some more titles like Super Mario Bros. Ultimate they will benefit.

Here is ENLBufferPwn (CVE ID pending), a severe vulnerability in many first party 3DS, Wii U and Switch games. It allows remote code execution in a victim console by just having an online game session with an attacker.

These types of arrangements are basically made so that minors are not vulnerable to attackers of legal age, since even the parental control part is affected by the failure. However, as some updates are required in order to play, eventually the margins of error will fill up completely.

Editor’s note: Piracy is something that cannot be ruled out in the world of video games, but in this case the vulnerability can reach data, prices and bank accounts. It is important that these types of patches exist.