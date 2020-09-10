As anticipated, Sandro Tonali did the AC Milan linked. The distinctive Italian expertise switches to the Rossoneri on mortgage with a subsequent buy choice.
20-year-old Sandro Tonali is already being in comparison with the good Italian midfielders. Now the three-time Italian worldwide is leaving Brescia Calcio and shifting to AC Milan. The membership formally introduced this on Wednesday night.
For Tonali, Milan initially pays a mortgage price of ten million euros. A purchase order choice of 18 million euros was additionally negotiated for the approaching summer time. Tonali will put on the quantity eight on the Rossoneri.
