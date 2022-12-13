The Fix Price chain of stores has planned to expand into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market, figured out “Kommersant”. The newspaper drew attention to the vacancies of managers, the head of the retail sales department, and logistics specialists published in the company’s profile on the HeadHunter portal.

Applicants are invited to manage a group of stores in the UAE, develop and maintain an assortment and pricing policy, place and support orders from suppliers in the country. Fix Price representatives told reporters that they are always considering options for development, but did not comment on entering the UAE market.

Fix Price Group’s revenue in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 21.2 percent (70.1 billion rubles) compared to the same period in 2021, net profit – by 36.7 percent, to 7 billion rubles. At the moment, the network has more than five thousand stores in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Latvia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan. The share of foreign outlets in the total number of stores as of September 30, 2022 is 9.7 percent.

Mikhail Burmistrov, General Director of Infoline-Analytics, considers the Fix Price format promising and competitive, including for the UAE, especially for Dubai. The expert drew attention to the fact that at the moment there are many Russian-speaking residents in Dubai. In addition, it will be easy for the company to set up logistics with the UAE, since Fix Price’s main imports come from China.

With restrictions on international expansion, more and more Russian companies are exploring business development opportunities in the UAE, says Franshiza.ru expert Anna Rozhdestvenskaya. In particular, the Life March supermarket chain and the Russian furniture and accessories brand Dantone Home announced their entry into the market of this country. Dodo Pizza pizzerias, Osteria Mario restaurants, Pioneer and Samolet housing developers also have development plans in the UAE.

Earlier, HeadHunter analysts said that a third of employees of Russian companies (37 percent) admitted to wanting to leave the country. Another 20 percent would like to move to another region of Russia, and 29 percent do not think about changing their place of residence at all. 4 percent of those surveyed are considering moving to another city in their region, and 10 percent said they have already moved.