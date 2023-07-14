Looks like matchmaking has been fixed for older games from call of dutyincluding Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3in Xbox 360. Previously, the players of Xbox 360 they couldn’t load games, even though there were active communities in each game.

This was made clear via a tweet from Zekco Trickshots, who shared a video showing that matchmaking for old games of call of duty now it works correctly. In the video, Zekco can be seen loading games into all three games in the original trilogy of Modern Warfare No problem. Prior to today, players attempting to load games into older games from call of duty in Xbox 360 they could never join a game due to the apparent lack of players. However, it only takes around eight players to load certain match types, so there was clearly something wrong with matchmaking prior to this surprise fix.

Activision has yet to comment on why matchmaking has suddenly been fixed in old games of call of duty.

THEY FIXED MATCHMAKING ON XBOX 360 CALL OF DUTYS!!! pic.twitter.com/1BjvuGRH8i —Zekco Trickshots (@ZekcoFS) July 12, 2023

For now, it looks like players can finally join matches in the old games of call of duty in Xbox 360 after a while. This comes after the recent judicial victory of Microsoft in the FTC on the acquisition of Activision. If the deal goes through, we may see games of call of duty in xbox game pass at some point in the future.

Via: gamespot

