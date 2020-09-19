Julian Pollersbeck’s transfer is finally dry! After three years, the keeper leaves HSV for Lyon.
According to information from image Pollersbeck, who signs with Olympique Lyon until 2024, still flushes the Rothosen 500,000 euros into the club’s coffers – money that HSV will certainly use to become active again on the transfer market and to sign a new goalkeeper. The provisional number one, Daniel Heuer Fernandes, showed himself again from his very shaky and error-prone side not only when the cup went bankrupt against Dynamo Dresden.
