It’s done: Shortly before the transfer deadline, West Ham United bagged the signing of Jesse Lingard. The 28-year-old offensive all-rounder was by the end of the season Manchester United borrowed.
Lingard, who was not particularly popular with his own club fans in recent years, was finally demoted to bench press by coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 210 professional appearances for United this season and was therefore never used by the professionals .
With the signing of England’s 24-time international, West Ham want to expand their options in the storm. The Hammers have had an outstanding season so far under David Moyes, who already knows Lingard very well from his time in Manchester.
“It is important that a player and the manager have a good relationship,” said Lingard on the club side of his new role. “He’s got really good morals, he makes his team work hard. There are no guarantees – it’s up to me to bring in the work and diligence, to integrate into the team and to play well week after week.”