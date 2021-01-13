As expected, Joao Klauss will be awarded a third time. The 23-year-old Brazilian is moving from TSG Hoffenheim to Standard Liège for a year and a half. Previously, the Kraichgauer extended the contract with the attacker, which expired in 2022, for two more years until 2024.
“Contrary to the great personnel concerns that we currently have in defense and midfield, there is a high level of competition on our offensive, so that the prospect of important deployment times for Klauss has recently been rather low,” explains sports director Alexander Rosen. It was therefore “the player’s wish to take advantage of this opportunity in Liège”.
Klaus came to TSG from his Brazilian homeland in January 2017. After deploying for the second team, the attacker was initially loaned to Helsinki and finally to LASK in Austria. There the center forward showed strong performances – but back in Hoffenheim he has not often played a role.
46 Bundesliga minutes are only available this season. Nevertheless, TSG continues to believe in the attacker’s potential. The loan including contract extension is the logical step for all parties.
