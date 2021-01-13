Good luck, Joao?

The #TSG gives Joao Klauss to the Belgian first division club with immediate effect until June 30, 2022 @Standard_RSCL. At the same time, the contract with the 23-year-old was prematurely extended by two years until summer 2024 ✍️

– TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) January 13, 2021